GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $95.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

