GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Bank of America

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

GEHC stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

