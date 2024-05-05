Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

