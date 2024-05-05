Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

