Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.76.
About Grupo Bimbo
