Guggenheim Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $356.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $359.00 to $356.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.16.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Up 6.1 %

FSLR traded up $11.04 on Thursday, hitting $191.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.