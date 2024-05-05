Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $207.56

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.56 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 199.14 ($2.50). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.65), with a volume of 3,021 shares.
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The company has a market cap of £84.40 million, a PE ratio of -2,110.00 and a beta of 0.71.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
