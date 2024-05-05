Haywood Securities Cuts Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$13.25

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

About Green Impact Partners

Shares of GIP opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72. The stock has a market cap of C$54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Green Impact Partners has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$8.80.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

