Haywood Securities Cuts Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$13.25

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
