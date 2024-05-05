Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

HLT stock opened at $197.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average is $186.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

