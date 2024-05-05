Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 123.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.81. 2,251,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

