Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

