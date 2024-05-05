Hovde Group Cuts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $63.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Hovde Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,474. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

