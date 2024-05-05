ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICF International

ICF International Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,060. ICF International has a 52-week low of $108.58 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.