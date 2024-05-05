ICON Market Cap Reaches $229.15 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $229.15 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,431,581 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 994,398,389.1498927 with 994,413,940.6800263 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22631598 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,622,921.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

