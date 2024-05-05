IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.60.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 480,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.64.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

