IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $580.88.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $480.60. 547,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,434. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.