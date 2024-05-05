Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,566 shares of company stock valued at $52,649,105. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.63. 1,371,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,029. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $198.92 and a one year high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

