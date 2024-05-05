Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

SCHX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

