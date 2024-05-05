Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

