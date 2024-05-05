Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 23,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $914,225.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

