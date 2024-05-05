Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
IMH stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 23,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $914,225.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.