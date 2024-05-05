Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $57.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NARI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.71.

NARI opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,568,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

