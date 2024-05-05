InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.89 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 1,596,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,185. InMode has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

