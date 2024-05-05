Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,430,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE:CVNA opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $124.20. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
