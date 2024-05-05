Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) CFO Sells $217,965.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

