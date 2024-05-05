Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Sells $144,254.25 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny Stock Down 1.1 %

PGNY opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

