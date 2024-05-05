Integra LifeSciences (IART) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IART stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

