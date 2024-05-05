Integra LifeSciences (IART) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %
IART stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
