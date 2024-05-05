iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 983,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 123,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 98,254 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $114.37 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

