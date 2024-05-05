iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,154,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

