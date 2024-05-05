iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.