iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. 565,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

