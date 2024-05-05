iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,704 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,811.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 219,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

ICLN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,944. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.