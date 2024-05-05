iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.14. 207,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.