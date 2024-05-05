iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,373 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWS. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA EWS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 260,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $434.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

