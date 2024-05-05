iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,758 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.72% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EWL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 296,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

