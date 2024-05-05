iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Raised by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,674,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 970,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average of $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

