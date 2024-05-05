iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 970,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

