JMP Securities Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $21.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.59.

Freshworks stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 6,974,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $44,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,644,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $36,303,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,369 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

