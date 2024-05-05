JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $405.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $353.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $356.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 408.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $646,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

