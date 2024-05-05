JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $14.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 9,092,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,575,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

