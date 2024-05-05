JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price to $34.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 961,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,737. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $994.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.41.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

