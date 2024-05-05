Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Target Price to $26.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.12. 241,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,631. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

