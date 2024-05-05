KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of KLA worth $74,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $696.59. 820,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,883. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $688.02 and its 200-day moving average is $607.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $369.66 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

