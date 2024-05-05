Knuff & Co LLC Buys 3,061 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,492. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.