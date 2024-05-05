Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

VRTX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.08. 1,064,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $457.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

