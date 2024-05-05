Knuff & Co LLC Sells 700 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. 3,315,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,605. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.