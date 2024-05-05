Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Reduced by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $24.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $908.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $507.19 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $941.31 and a 200 day moving average of $817.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

