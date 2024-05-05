Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.88 million. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,698. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

