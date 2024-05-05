Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCO traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $380.56. 793,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,106. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $296.45 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.23.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

View Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.