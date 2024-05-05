Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.56. 13,264,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,843,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $734.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

