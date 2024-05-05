Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 72 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,506. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,330 shares of company stock worth $2,740,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

