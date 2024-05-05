Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 2.1% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.85% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. 248,389 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

